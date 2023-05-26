General

Farmers in Nilkantha Municipality-9 of Dhading district have been agitated over persistent monkey menace.

The monkeys have destroyed crops and fruits. The crops are damaged by the simians, thereby afflicting the farmers here. Farmers of Nilkantha Municipality-9 and vicinity demonstrated against simian menace, sporting the damaged maize plants at Dhadingbesi on Friday.

The farmers garlanding themselves with damaged maize plants have demanded resignation of Agriculture Minister. They argued that though they had been demanding control of simian nuisance for long, no government ever paid heed to their trouble.

"I am disappointed to see the maize damaged by the monkeys," Tika Kumari Shrestha from Dhadingbesi shared, adding, "Whatever we grow in the field that is damaged. We'll face famine this year."

It is time the maize is in silking stage, but the troop of monkeys is on prowl at Nigalpani and vicinity. "It is sheer suffering- cultivating land, sowing and weeding, feeding with chemical fertilizers, and hoping of good harvest. But, the crop is destroyed by the simians," another farmer Devi Prasad Rijal said, urging the government to either to control monkeys or manage food to us.

The irate farmers with damaged maize crops wearing as garlands demonstrated at the gates of government offices and chanted slogans.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal