Kamalamai municipality is marking the Victory Day in Sindhuligadhi today. The municipality is celebrating the day in commemoration of the victory established over the English Army by Nepali soldiers on 24 Kartik 1824 BS.

Municipality mayor Khadga Bahadur Khatry shared that the Sindhuligadhi day will be marked in a fanfare keeping into consideration the threat of coronavirus transmission. The day has been marked on every Kartik 24 in Sindhuligadhi – a fort of glory of Nepali people. As in previous years no guests have been invited this time for the celebrations.

The municipality has granted a public holiday today to mark the historical day. Those interested are allowed to observe the fort today by adhering the Nepal government-stipulated health safety protocol, mayor Khatry further said.

According to the municipality sources, mayor Khatry is scheduled to lower the national flag and Nepal Army to offer guard of honour this time. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal