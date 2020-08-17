General

Sindhupalchowk has gone into a weeklong lockdown beginning from last midnight, owing to the growing risk of COVID-19 infections. Major market areas in the district are quiet since the morning.

The lockdown order was issued to be effective from 12:00 midnight of Sunday, citing the increasing infections in the neighbouring district and the high possibility of the infection wit in the district

A meeting of the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee on Saturday decided to observe lockdown against the virus. The meeting agreeing to take further preventive measures decided to make sure the implementation of health/safety guidelines issued by the government strictly.

During lockdown, people shall not be allowed to leave homes except for most essential works. Public vehicles shall remain off the road. Security personnel, health/medical workers and people for most essential services are allowed for making movement. Operations of hotels, restaurants, schools, saloon and sports activities have been prohibited.

There will be no permission for organizing seminar, gathering and training, and staging any sorts of demonstration. Banks , financial institutions and non-government offices can deliver services from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal has urged people to stay home and practice physical distancing as precautionary measures against the virus. Vehicle pass is required for operation during emergency purposes.

Source: National News Agency