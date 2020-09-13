General

The bodies of three people buried in the landslide that took place in Nagpuje in Ghumthang in ward no. 7 of Barhabise municipality last night have been found. The deceased have been identified as Bhaktimaya Shrestha,70, Junu Maya BK,24, and Sarkini Pradhan,40, according to DSP at the District Police Office Prakash Sapkota.

Another 24 including 15 in Nagpuje and nine in Bhirkharka are still missing. Locals and security personnel are carrying out search and rescue in the affected area.

At least eight houses in Nagpuje and ten houses in Bhirkharka have been buried in the landslide.

Source: National News Agency Nepal