The body of a woman buried in the landslide that took place in Nagpuje in Ghumthang in ward no. 7 of Barhabise municipality last night has been found. "I have been informed that a body has been recovered in Nagpuje," said mayor of the municipality Nimfunjo Sherpa.

Likewise, a list has been made of 17 people of seven households missing, according to police inspector at the Area Police Office, Barhabise Nawaraj Neupane. At least eight houses in Nagpuje and ten houses in Bhirkharka have been buried in the landslide.

Source: National News Agency Nepal