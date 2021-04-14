Entertainment, Fashion

Famous spiritual singer and conservationist Ani Choying Dolma has been appointed goodwill ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

This appointment means to spread eastern culture and civilisation and awareness to reduce environmental impacts and make Nepal's efforts in this regard known to the world, it has been said.

Dolma having her participation in various campaigns to conserve nature for long has been appointed as goodwill ambassador amid a need to expand spiritual and religious norms and values and faiths for a balanced development of the world, said Dr Ghana Shyam Gurung, WWF Nepal representative.

The newly appointed WWF goodwill ambassador said creating a better world for the future generation by stopping environmental degradation taking place in the name of modernization and by conserving natural heritages was the prime need of the hour.

"Love for nature and culture is a key factor motivating myself to be part of this campaign. With the appointment as WWF goodwill ambassador, I have got additional responsibility for increasing public awareness at the national and international level to ensure a safer world.''

She added that 85 percent of sources of clean water dried and incidences of natural disasters like flood and landslide increased due to deforestation. "We are sure to face other various hazards in the future if we fail to pay timely attention to the environment protection.''

Source: National News Agency Nepal