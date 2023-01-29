General

Singer Pramod Kharel has said that he would spend the remuneration he would get from the Dhankuta festival for the treatment of the people who were injured in same festival.

Singer Kharel informed this at a news conference organised by the organising committee, Dhankuta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here today to inform about the incident that occurred on Saturday night. However, he did not mention about the amount of his remuneration.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Kharel shared that he would spend his remuneration for the 'concert' in treatment of the injured.

Around 30 people were injured when a crowd gathered to watch Kharel's concert and play bingo went berserk before the programme began, leading to a stampede. The injured are receiving treatment at Dharan and Biratnagar.

After the incident, all the events scheduled after 5:00 pm today have been cancelled and the festival is going to be concluded on Monday, said Chairperson of the Chamber, Bijay Santoshi Rai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal