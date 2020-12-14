Entertainment, Fashion

Adarsha Communications Cooperative Organization Limited Baglung has decided to felicitate celebrated singer and music artist Prakash Saput with this year’s ‘Adarsha Special Honour’.

The honour was announced on the occasion of 14th annual general meeting of the cooperative. Saput will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 25,000, the cooperative organization said.

Chairperson of the cooperative, Huma Kumari GC ‘Anju’ said the announcement was made to recognize the contributions of singer Saput, who was born in Kathekhola rural municipality-3, Dhamja of the district, to the enrichment of Nepal’s folk music industry.

Singer Saput’s ‘Bolamaya’, ‘Galbandi’, ‘Badala Barailai’, ‘Futeka Chura’ and ‘Dohori Batle’ among others are popular. He is being cast in the role of hero in a feature film ‘Pradeshi-2’.

Earlier, the ‘Adarsha Bishesh Samman’ was provided to the central chairperson of National Cooperative Bank KB Uprety and Gandaki Province Assembly member and former board member of Nepal Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperative Unions Limited (NEFSCUN), Prabha Koirala. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal