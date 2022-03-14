General

Ravi Singh has been reelected to the post of President of the Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal (FCAN) for the second consecutive term.

The recently held 12th general convention of the FCAN reelected Singh to the post for a three year-term with 765 votes. His closest competitor Nicolas Pandey received 337 votes. Aang Dorje Sherpa (AD) has been elected to the post of senior vice-president.

Similarly, Ramji Panta was elected associate vice-president while Mohan Prasad Adhikari was elected for Province No 1, Shambhu Thakur for Madhesh Province, Balkrishna Thapa for Bagmati Province, Khemraj Malla for Gandaki Province and Top Bahadur Rayamajhi for Lumbini Province.

Likewise, Ratna Bahadur Khadka Prakash Bahadur Sethi were already elected unopposed as vice-president for Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province, respectively, informed FCAN’s press advisor Nirmal Aryal.

Roshan Dahal was elected as general-secretary for the second consecutive term while Niran Shrestha is the treasurer. Santosh Shah has been chosen as assistant-treasurer. A total of 1,185 were cast in the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal