Single room suffices SEE students in Manang



All SEE students from the district are attending exam in a single room. Manang, which has lowest number of SEE students, has only one exam centre.

There are 40 students sitting for SEE this time. It is the Secondary Education Examination held across the country for the 10th Graders. It has been going on since March 28.

Exams for English and Nepali subjects are held so far. For remaining subjects as well, the same room would be adequate, according to Mati Lal Chapai, chief of district education development and coordination unit.

Interestingly, the exam centre has a mother and son as examinees together. They are Radha Thapa Chhetri, 42, and her son Jay Ram, 16.

“Exams are held so far in a peaceful and dignified manner,” he said, adding that even the Chief District Officer had visited the centre to monitor the conduct of exam.

Chapai further informed that they were monitoring the exam in turn and examinees were assured safe and confident atmosphere to attend the exam.

A total of 14 security persons- civil

and armed force combined- have been mobilized in the exam centre for security arrangement.

Among the total listed for exam, one is absent while 23 are female and 14 male, according to superintendent Shaym Krishna Pant.

In the district, there are three secondary schools. Prakash Jyoti Secondary School and Lokpriya Secondary School had 19 students each and Annapurna Secondary School one.

