Sino Nepal Media Society has provided masks to media persons working at Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

Society's Chairperson Dhurba Poudel and General-Secretary Deepak Rijal today handed over 6,000 masks to RSS Chairperson Shyamal Adhikari and General Manager Siddha Raj Rai.

On the occasion, Chairperson Adhikari said that the masks provided by the Society during the coronavirus infection were not only symbolic, but also very important from a practical point of view.

He shared, "Since there is no clarity about Nepal's spiritual knowledge, natural beauty and other resources even in the neighbouring countries, the organisations like Society should carry out activities for its promotion."

Saying although masks are cheaper in price, they are invaluable in terms of saving the life of journalists to carry out activities remaining in the frontline, the RSS Chairperson thanked the organisations like China Charity Federation and China Goodwill Foundation.

The assistance was received with the support of the Charity Federation and the Goodwill Foundation. The Society plans assist masks to the Federation of Nepali Journalists, some hospitals and local levels as well.

As said by Society Chair Poudel, the campaign to distribute masks to media houses was launched with an objective of helping them in response against COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety of journalist during the pandemic was the priority of the organisation, he added.

Promotion of vivid dimensions of Nepal-China relations, photo exhibitions about Nepal's tourism, operation of Chinese language classes and the Lumbini trip targeting foreign guests and tourists are among the regular events of the Society established in 2016.

During the initial phase of the outbreak of COVID-19, the Society had sent 20,000 facemasks to Sichuan Province of China.

Likewise, 'The Sichuan Food Festival' was held in Kathmandu on the initiation of the Society which was also the supporting partner of the Thanka exhibition held in Leshan of China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal