Health & Safety

Following increasing risks stemming from coronavirus infection in Udayapur district, bordering Siraha and Saptari districts in State 2 have closed people’s mobility through their fences, said the district administration office in Siraha.

Likewise, 329 checkpoints have been set up in the area to check people’s mobility along the border shared with India, said the police. Meanwhile, the Parsa police held 40 Indian nationals while returning India from Aalau, Sirsiya and Birgunj custom checkpoints. The arrestees have been quarantined at Thakurram Multiple Campus in the area, said the police.

Source: National News Agency