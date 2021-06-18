General

The Sirijanga rural municipality in Taplejung has announced to provide free education to students originally from the rural municipality wishing to pursue an MBBS degree.

The local government made this announcement through its ninth assembly on Thursday. It has stated that one student who passes the entrance exam for the MBBS studies from the Medical Education Commission will be entitled for the scholarship to be given by the local government. The rural municipality has fixed a condition for the beneficiary: the graduate is mandated to serve at the health facility at the locality at least for two years.

Under the slogan 'free education: our common will,’ the rural municipality has decided to embrace the policy of ensuring free education to all the students studying in class 11 and 12, free technical education to an outstanding student from each ward and maintaining uniformity in the school uniform in all 41 schools of the rural municipality.

Moreover, the rural municipality has agreed to run free tuition classes for at least two months to the SEE appearing students, while under the Vice President Scholarship Program, enrollment charge, monthly feels registration fees and exam fees for Dalits, women and people with disability will be borne by the local government.

Similarly, two SEE graduates: one girl and one boy scoring the highest marks here will be awarded a laptop and one female and one male student scoring the highest marks in the Basic Level Education Exam will be honoured with a certain cash prize.

Likewise, noted comedian Manoj Gajurel has been appointed the goodwill tourism ambassador for the rural municipality. Gajurel who holds the identity of a national-artiste was born at Mamakhe of Sirijanga rural municipality-5.

