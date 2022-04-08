General

Six literary figures have been honoured for their outstanding contributions to the country's literature, journalism, fine arts and music.

At a programme organised by Kala Sahitya Academy in the Capital City on Thursday, senior litterateur Parashu Pradhan was honoured from this year's Rastriya Kalashree Samman.

Likewise, litterateur Manju Kanchuli was prized with Rastriya Kalashree Prize. The prize carries a purse of Rs 100,000.

Similarly, poet and translator Keshav Sigdel was provided with Siddhi Rastriya Kalashree Yuwa Prize. He was given Rs 75,000 in cash in prize.

On the occasion, literary journalist Dhirendra Premarshi was given Badri Rastriya Kalashree Journalism Prize with Rs 50,000.

The Academy said Thirchhaya Rastriya Kalashree Fine Arts Prize was provided to Om KC while singer Shiva Pariyar was selected for Padhyenetra Rastriya Kalashree Music Prize. KC was given Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 to Pariyar.

During the event, patron of the Academy Bimal Koirala, culture expert Tulsi Diwas, Academy's chairperson Momila and other literary personalities shared their views on Nepali's arts, literature, culture, philosophy and other aspects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal