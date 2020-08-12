Human Rights

Five police personnel working at the office of district police Sindhuli were suspended for their alleged involvement in taking bribes from service recipients. A special police team deputed from the BagmatiState Police Office took the cops under control on 5 August while the latter were receiving bribes from service recipients. According to Information Coordination Officer of the State Police Office RoshanThapa, six cops including five of district police office Sinidhuli and one of district police office Kavre were suspended.Thapa informed that the police personnel were caughtred-handed while taking bribes from vehicle drivers on different pretexts. He furthershared all six police personnel were suspended from their jobsThe suspended are two head constables and fourgeneral police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal