A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court today seeking an order to repeal the Political Parties (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2078 BS. Advocates Arjun Kumar Aryal and Sakuntala Bhusal, Advocate Nikesh Kumar Lamsal and Anup Aryal, Advocate Pravesh KC, Advocate Shrikant Baral, Advocate Dal Bahadur Dhami, Saroj Budhathoki and Ashish Shrestha have filed separate writ petitions.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Baburam Dahal, six writ petitions have been filed in the Court against the ordinance on political parties. The hearing is scheduled for coming September 25.

The writ petition seeks an interim order to overturn the government's decision as it is unconstitutional to bring the ordinance the day after the government ends session of the federal parliament. As soon as the ordinance came into force, the CPN (UML) Madhav Nepal Group and Janata Samajwadi Party led by Mahanta Thakur have already applied to the Election Commission for registration of a new party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal