Sixteen people were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Rai Bazaar on the KI Singh highway. The bus with registration number Na 7 Kha 174 was heading towards Bajura from Dhangadhi. It is said there were 50-60 persons on board the bus.

Among the injured, six are women, two children and eight male. Chief of the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent Mahendra Nepal said preliminary investigation indicates that the accident happened due to brake failure. He said the injured are being treated at Dadeldhura Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal