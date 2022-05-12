General

Legal action is being taken against 64 industries on the charge of producing and selling various types of inedible foodstuff and contaminated water. This many industries are facing action in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock development, Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, has registered cases at the bodies concerned against these industries.

Department's spokesperson Mohan Krishna Maharjan said that action would be taken against these industries invoking the Prevention of Black Marketeering Act for producing foodstuff and water harmful to the health of consumers.

Among those industries, 19 are to be tried for selling products without label while 45 will face action under the Prevention and Control of Black Marketeering Act. If found guilty, these industries will be sentenced to maximum 10 years imprisonment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal