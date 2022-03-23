General

The European Union (EU) has financially assisted three international organizations working in Nepal to launch a partnership project, aimed at supporting the skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of returnee migrant workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU funded Euro 1.99 million in total to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), International Labour Organization (ILO) Nepal, and International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the British Council managed 'Dakchyata: TVET Practical Partnership' project which will run for ten months.

Information to this was shared at a programme organized in the federal capital on Wednesday. The activities under the grant scheme target trainers or the trainees in three of the most important economic sectors in Nepal- agriculture, tourism and construction. It would mobilize support from employers and their associations.

At the programme, Joint Secretary at TVET Division of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Kamal Pokhrel, viewed the project to be launched at a time when Nepal is facing the influx of returnee migrant workers in the wake of COVID-19 is timely and appropriate. It would help the returnee migrant workers in economic and market reintegration.

The project has aimed at building competence of stakeholders and support returnee migrant workers and their families who are affected by the pandemic.

On the occasion, Head of Cooperation at European Union Delegation to Nepal, Dr Marco Gemmer, said, "Without education, it is impossible to achieve sustainable development and happiness. Although many sectors have witnessed progress in Nepal, still there are many to do."

According to him, EU focused on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in light of the returnee migrants which were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"'Enhancing returnee migrant workers' skills for employment' project has been designed to analyse and match returnee migrants' skills and competences, providing relevant training according to market needs, certify their skills, coach counsel, and mentor to effectively reintegrate at least 1500 people, prioritizing women migrants," said UNDP Nepal Resident Representative, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labe. The UNDP would launch the project in Madhes Province and Lumbini Province.

Similarly, Dakchyata project team leader Erik Winther-Schmidt viewed, "The returning migrant workers grant fund is channeled to support a key challenge which emerged with the global pandemic- that is the reintegration of returnee migrant workers who bring with them a range of skills, not all of which may be officially recognized through qualifications and skills."

Director at ILO Country Office in Nepal, Richard Howard, viewed that with the broader collaboration, the ILO would support for economic reintegration of the returnee Nepali migrant workers by improving their access to basic employment services, providing opportunities for up-skilling, re-skilling, skill certification, and strengthening public-private sector dialogues.

Member Secretary at Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT), Jeeb Narayan Kafle, expressed commitment that CTEVT would extend utmost cooperation for the effective implementation of the project.

It was informed that the project would be implemented in Madhes Province, Lumbini Province and three districts of Province-1- Morang, Jhapa and Sunsari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal