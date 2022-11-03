General

A sky walk has been constructed in Suryodaya Municipality of Ilam. The Sky Walk, considered as an adventure tourism, has been constructed at Kanyam near the Mechi highway.

The Skywalk constructed by Kanyam Cloud Pvt Ltd has been completed at a cost of Rs 40 million. Tourists visiting this popular tourist hub can now walk over a glass and watch the beautiful sorroundings including tea garden, mountains as well as the plains.

The sky walk centre will be officially inaugurated on November 4. The company claims that it is the first of its kind in Nepal. Four meters wide and seven meters long glass has been placed on the top for tourists to walk and sigh seeing, said Sanjeev Roka, engineer of the project.

Khyam Bhujel, spokesperson of the municipality, said that this project is expected to add Kanyam as a new adventure tourist destination and thereby increase the number of tourists to the town. –––

Source: National News Agency Nepal