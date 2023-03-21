Health & Safety

A foreign national from Slovakia, who came to Khumbu area in Solukhumbu district for trekking, died of altitude sickness on Tuesday.

Pohing Ska Bistrica Janko, 68, died for lack of oxygen at Gorakhshep of Khumbu Pasang Lhyamu Rural Municipality-4 in the district, according to the District Police Office, Solukhumbu.

Police Inspector Ram Kishor Shah shared that the officials are having difficulties to bring the dead body due to continuous snowfall. Also, communication services were adversely affected due to the snowfall, said Shah.

National News Agency Nepal