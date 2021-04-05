General

Various speakers have highlighted the need to develop smart cooperatives for their enhanced competitiveness in the industry.

The speakers said this at a daylong workshop organized by Gaindakot Municipality and Cooperative Coordination Forum Gaindakot on the occasion of 64th Cooperative Day on Sunday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Gaindakot Mayor Chhatraraj Poudel said that the municipality would further support the cooperatives to grow so as to effectively implement the state-sponsored three pillar economy for the transformation of people’s lives.

“Such debate would help municipality in framing people-friendly cooperative policy”, he added.

While presenting a working paper on ‘Challenges and way forward of cooperatives’ cooperative expert and Immediate Past President of VYCCU Savings and Credit Cooperative Keshab Prasad Sapkota said the smart cooperative coupled with the use of technology and effective reserve fund would make them competitive in the industry.

“Smart cooperatives means smart board, smart management and smart members as well as sound institutional measures”, he said, calling for cooperatives to work in a way to bridge the gap between rich and poor and increase investment on research.

Cooperative Development Board’s Co-Chair Dakshya Poudel while presenting a working paper ‘Role of local level in the development of cooperatives’ said local governments should reach out the cooperative education to each households as it is a surest vehicle to strengthen the ideals and actions of socialism.

While presenting a paper ‘Need of technology in Cooperatives’ former CEO of NEFSCUN Shivajee Sapkota said the cooperative organization should be visible in at least 50 fronts. “The technology would make the public service smart, prompt and transparent”.

The slogan of this year’s cooperative day is ‘Necessity of technology in cooperatives for dignified enterprises’.

Also speaking on the occasion Coordination Forum Chair Prem Prasad Sapkota ‘Raju’ said the Forum would focus such debate to contribute to develop Gaindakot a knowledge hub of development and cooperative sector.

As many as 120 leaders and managers o0f 39 cooperatives of Gaindakot municipality attended the workshop held at Chetana Sadan of Vijaya Development Resource Center, shared Yadunath Sigdel, board member of the Coordination Forum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal