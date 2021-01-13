General

Department of Roads is preparing to install 'Intelligent Traffic Light System' at different places of Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Department, the lights are managed from the equipment based on the pressure of vehicles of the concerned area in this system.

Chief of Vehicle and Traffic Management Section of the Department, Krishna Nath Ojha, said that the lights at every crossroad are managed differently now and they would be brought under the same management after the installation of the new system.

He said, "Traffic police used to determine how long to keep the red or green lights on as per the pressure of vehicles. Now the system will automatically carry out such task."

The Department has started managing 'smart' traffic lights for the first time in Nepal. It has been installing traffic lights on the roads with heavy traffic for the past two years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal