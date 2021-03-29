General

The smog seen at different places of the country including Kathmandu Valley for the past few days would persist for few more days.

Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said that wildfire is the main reason behind the smog.

Manandhar shared that the particles of pollution have accumulated in the atmosphere and pollution level has increased in many places due to the recent bushfires in some parts of Nepal and India. The wave of wind as well as rain is needed to improve this condition.

She added that westerly wind would be active from Tuesday afternoon and the weather would improve as there is possibility of increase in wind speed and slight rainfall.

There is partly impact of westerly wind along with local wind in the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the sky would remain partly to generally cloudy in province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces in the afternoon as well as light rainfall along with thunderstorm has been forecast at one or two places of hilly areas of the country.

As per the recent details of Meteorological Forecasting Division, today's minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley has been recorded 10.8 degree Celsius and maximum temperature 24.8 degree Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal