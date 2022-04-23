General

A ward police office team recovered the 24 sacks of sugar from a passenger vehicle at BP Chowk, Nepalgunj on Friday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banke, Madhusudan Neupane. Four sacks of tobacco were also recovered along with the sugar.

The smuggled items were recovered during a routine checking of passenger vehicles carrying passengers from the customs point to Kohalpur, police said. The goods have been handed over to the customs office for necessary action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal