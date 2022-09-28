General

A Sneh Kendra, a shelter, has been set up in Bhajani in Kailali district for flood-affected expecting and pregnant woman and their children.

The Centre, set up to minimize the risk of gender-based violence, currently has 93 such vulnerable people. Among them 44 were new mothers, five expecting and remaining 44 were children.

They were displaced by the flood on September 17. Bhajani Municipality and Women’s Rehabilitation Centre (WOREC Nepal) brought the centre into operation where the beneficiaries have food and lodging facilities. Sanitation is also put in place for them.

According to Avilasha Bhandari of WOREC Nepal in Kailali, the people sheltering at the Sneh Kendra are also provided psychosocial counseling.

Women and children are hardest hit in disaster. Those whose houses were rendered inhabitable by the flood have been sheltering in the Centre, informed Bhandari, adding that they will be housed at the Centre until their houses are habitable.

Pushpa Raji of Bhajani Municipality is one of the beneficiaries who has been resorting in the Centre since the disaster. She recalled that they had to run away to higher land to save their lives in the flood.

Now she is in the Centre, the expecting mother is not worried about what to do in the time of delivery. “My delivery is due in some time. As I am brought here in Centre, I feel safe and secured about getting good care and delivery services if I go into labour any moment.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal