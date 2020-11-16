General

Snowfall coupled with rain in Dolpa district since today morning has severely affected normal life.

As a result, the mercury has gone down causing chill. Up to two inches of snow blanketed places as Shey Phoksundo, Dolpobuddha, Phoksundo, Saldang, Dho, Tinje, Chharka, Balangra, Kagmara and Mukot, said ward chair of Shey Phoksundo rural municipality Nima Lama.

Roads, hills and villages have been covered in snow. Residents of the Bhot area who headed to Tallo Dolpa to graze yaks have been stranded midway due to snow, said local people. Similarly, rain occurred at Shahartara, Dunai, Jufal, Raha, Tripurakot, Pahada, Kaigau, Rimi, Narku, Lyhan and Liku.

Source: National News Agency Nepal