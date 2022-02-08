General

The Mid-Hill Highway also known as the Pushpalal Highway in Rukum East which was obstructed by snowfall occurred on February 1 is yet to be come into operation. Vehicles have remained off the Highway for a week due to road obstructions, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

According to District Police Office's Deputy Superintendent Ganesh Bahadur Shrestha, snow has accumulated up to five feet along the Highway. There remains no possibility to clear off the snow deposition immediately. The snow has, however, attracted internal tourists.

Passengers planning to set out for Pokhara, Kathmandu and other parts of the country from the district, Rukum (East) and Rolpa and Baglung and vice versa have been affected by the Highway disruption. Some are forced to follow the longer route through Salyan, Dang and Butwal. The Lakum-Patihalna section of the highway is regularly get disrupted by the winter snowfall.

Likewise, the Sahid Marga (Martyrs' Way) has remained halted due to the snowfall as the snow has been accumulated at Rika section. People of Puthauttarganga rural municipality are facing difficulty to move the district headquarters Rukumkot. As Police said, it will take sometimes to restore the route.

Source: National News Agency Nepal