The snowfall-disrupted Bhimdutta highway linking seven mountainous districts of Sudurpaschim has reopened.

According to the District Police Office Doti, the highway that was disrupted since Wednesday morning has come into resumption after the Road Division Office removed the debris.

Dozens of vehicles and passengers have been stranded off the road with transport service disruption following massive snowfall along the highway.

Ghanteswor Police Gaira informed that vehicles and passengers went to their destinations after the resumption of vehicular operation. Snowfall is still continuing in high hill region of the mountainous districts here.

Likewise, Khaptad region – the main tourism hub of Sudurpaschim has also witnessed incessant rainfall since last night. Mercury had abruptly dropped in the region with the snowfall.

Snowfall has affected normal life here with the temperature dipping to minus five degree Celsius. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal