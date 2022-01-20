General

The adverse weather here has disrupted flights conducted to and from Simkot Airport in Humla district.

The snowfall that occurred since Thursday morning affected the flights in the district, which has not been connected to road network yet. As a result, Nepal Airlines, Sita Air, Sumit Air and Tara Air failed to conduct flights from Nepalgunj and Surkhet today.

Moreover, Nepalgunj city has been too foggy, thereby causing poor visibility, the airport source said.

The airlines used to conduct flights from 7:00am to 12:00 noon. With the disruption of flights, the passengers waiting for travel to Nepalgunj and Surkhet have been stranded at Simkot. Similarly, even the transportation of food stuffs and daily essentials have halted in the district.

Meanwhile, the normal life has been badly affected due to snowfall. The upper belt of the district, Namkha Rural Municipality, is hit hard with the adverse weather. Limi, Halji, Jang, Yari, Chala and Hilsa villages of Namkha are blanketed with thick snow. "Chilling cold has made it difficult for us to go out of home," said a Limi local Pema Lama.

Source: National News Agency Nepal