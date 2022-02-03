General

A hilly district in the Sudur Paschim Province, Baitadi, has witnessed snowfall since Thursday afternoon- third time in two months. Anarkholi, Khodpe, Dholyamod, Satbanjh, Dehimadau Sigas, Melauli and the vicinity are blanketed with snow in the district.

The snowfall has disrupted transportation along the roadways including Bhimdatta Marg. There was rainfall in the morning and snowfall began in the afternoon.

Police Inspector Rajesh Shahi at Area Police Office, Patan, told RSS that Jayprithvi Highway connecting Baitadi to Bajhang was disrupted after heavy snowfall at Dholyamod area. The adversity also blocked the Dasharath Chand Highway, according to Police Inspector Darshan Khanda.

Khadka further said snowfall had badly affected people's lives.

A local from Mushyachaur of Dasarathchand Municipality-1, Mahesh Bhatta, informed, "It is severe cold here. It is difficult for us to move outside home."

The health workers have suggested the people to stay away from rains and snow. Especially, the children and senior citizens' health should be taken care properly, they said.

However, the farmers here are happy to have the snow, reasoning it would give good harvest of winter crops as wheat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal