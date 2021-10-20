General

Ten tourists including two foreign nationals have got trapped in the Mera Peak area due to snowfall followed by the incessant rains.

According to police, they have been confined since Tuesday afternoon as they were on the way back to the base camp of Mera Peak based in Mahakulung rural municipality after its successful ascent. District Police Office, Solukhumbu Chief Kabit Katuwal said four are reported to have gotten trapped at the Merala Cave locating at an altitude of 5,700 metres, four at the high camp and two at the base camp at an altitude of 5,300 metres.

According to available information, among them, two are foreigners including one Briton. Others are Sherpa guides Pasang Chhiring, Chheten Sherpa, Pasang Sherpa and Purna Thapa Magar. Identities of others are yet to be ascertained. Their expeditions were managed by the Adventure Victory and Makalu Adventure.

It is said that amidst adverse weather, seven climbing guides from Khare of Mahakulung have reached the Merala Cave for the rescue efforts.

Adventure Victory’s proprietor Laxman Mission Karki said they had been reported that among the four, three are said to be in a serious condition. The group has no food to eat. As he said, a rescue helicopter is on standby and it will be send to Mera Peak once the weather improves.

Meanwhile, a porter for a tourist has died of altitude sickness at the Mera Peak area. The deceased has been identified as Jeevan Kulung, 25 of Chachalung of Mahakulung rural municipality-5, confirmed the District Police Office, Solukhumbu. The tourist helper was caught by the altitude sickness at Thangna while returning from the Mera Peak. Police Inspector Om Prakash Yadav said it is yet to be known about a company that had arranged his trip.

Further details about the incident are awaited as it will take three days to reach the site. More, the area has poor communications network, according to Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal