Various social organizations here have begun supplying oxygen to different hospitals in the district. They took the initiative after the hospitals witnessed shortage of oxygen with surge of COVID-19 patients.

The empty oxygen cylinders lying in hospital premises were taken to Nepalgunj and filled up. The organizations then supplied the oxygen cylinders to the health facilities.

Some 60 oxygen cylinders were distributed to the hospitals here in a week, said hospital management committee chair Karunakar Ojha.

Bolanya Thali, Nepal Jaycees, Bhakta BB Helping Hands and Humanity Foundations and other organizations joined the humanitarian campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal