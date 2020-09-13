Health & Safety

Coronavirus survivors here have shared their plight that social stigma was more painful than coronavirus itself.

Not only the coronavirus survivors, but also their family members and close relatives have been socially stigmatized, said a coronavirus survivor of Ghodaghodi Municipality-3 of Kailali district. He said, "Though we have got victory over the coronavirus, we have been defeated in society. It is as if the community has problems with us."

Similarly, another coronavirus survivor of Ghodaghodi Municipality-3 shared that his neighbour was deprived of working under the Prime Minister Agriculture Employment Programme, reasoning he had visited his home. "He is too disheartened while the society takes him negatively though his condition is normal."

Another coronavirus survivor of Ghodaghodi Municipality-8 further said though they were completely recovered, neighbours were afraid to approach us.

Likewise, another coronavirus survivors of Ghodaghodi Municipality-10, Ramesh Pandey, complained, "Our village and community do not support us. Now, what we expect from others? I think Nepali culture of support and tolerance is diminishing. It is a painful case indeed. The pandemic has raised many questions on social harmony and humanity."

These are some examples how social stigma has suffered much the coronavirus survivors. The coronavirus survivors across the country have been facing the same problem. They have been looked as strange one in the society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal