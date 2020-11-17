General

Senior social worker and former Chair of Nepal Red Cross Society Ramesh Kumar Sharma died today. He was 93.

He had tested positive to Corona Virus and even though he was able to free himself from the infection, he succumbed to pneumonia and other health complications at the Grande hospital this morning. Sharma was cremated at Pashupati Aryghat today itself.

NRCS Chair Dr Netra Prasad Timsina and General Secretary Pitamber Sharma covered Sharma's mortal remains with the Red Cross flag and paid final tributes to him. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal