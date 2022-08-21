General

The final rites of socialist thinker Pradip Giri were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered his tribute to the late Giri by tucking the mortal remains of Giri with party flag and extended his condolences.

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli also reached the Aryaghat to pay their tributes to late leader.

A contingent of Nepal Police offered salute to late Giri. Giri's son Santosh Giri lit the funeral lamp to the mortal remains.

Thinker Giri had passed away at Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur on Saturday night.

The final rites of Giri saw a dense presence of Nepali Congress central committee's office-bearers, ministers, parliamentarians, leaders, cadres, well-wishers and people from various walks of life.

Giri is survived by his spouse and a son.

Source: National News Agency Nepal