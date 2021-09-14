General

Dirgha Bahadur Sodari was elected the parliamentary party (PP) leader of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly of the newly-formed CPN (Unified Socialist).

A meeting of the parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday unanimously elected Sodari as the PP leader of Sudurpaschim Province Assembly of the party, party's province assembly member Tara Lama Tamang said.

Sodari is also the Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development of the Sudurpaschim Province Government.

The PP meeting also passed the statute of the parliamentary party, Tamang said.

Unified Socialist Party is the largest political force in the Sudurpaschim Province Assembly after 14 lawmakers joined the party quitting the CPN (UML).

Earlier on Monday, the party had decided to back the Sudurpaschim Province Government led by the Maoist Centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal