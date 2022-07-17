General

Electrification through solar energy has been carried out at Kedarakhada and Garaju villages in Bogatan Fudsil Rural Municipality, Doti.

Around 100 households in the two villages have received solar panels with the financial support of the Sudurpaschim province government. The province government provided Rs 15 million in grant for the electrification process, which has hugely benefited the local residents, Chairman of Bogatan Fudsil Rural Municipality Kamal Bahadur Gadshila said.

Life of the local residents has become easier with the distribution of solar panels, Chairman Gadshila shared.

Gita KC, a local resident, said 25 kilowatt power has been generated from the solar system to distribute electricity in the local households.

Prior to this, the locals in the two villages used to light the lamp of pine trees for lack of power supply.

The villages are illuminated and the people have now an access to power supply to watch television, charge mobile phone and for several other purposes, Hem Bam, another local resident said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal