General

A solo photo exhibition of Ratna Krishna Shrestha, photo journalist with the National News Agency (RSS) is to be held.

The solo photo exhibition related to the Biska Jatra will be held at the Nepal Tourism Board premises at Bhrikutimandap from coming April 5 to 7, according to information shared at a press conference organized by Osla Nepal in Madhyapurthimi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor of Madhyapurthimi Municipality Madansunder Shrestha said that the municipality would help in the exhibition of photographs related to Bisket Jatra of Madhyapurthimi by journalist Shrestha.

Photo journalist Shrestha said that the Bisket Jatra is also held in Madhyapurthimi but only the tongue-piercing Jatra is usually advertised. "This photo exhibition is going to be held to encourage the people to come and see the Bisket Jatra,” he said.

He shared that 70 pictures of various importance related to Jatra will be displayed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Osla Nepal Rajesh Shrestha said that a solo photo exhibition giving information about Thimi's Jatra would help in promoting Jatra, festivals and attracting tourists.

Source: National News Agency Nepal