Flights are to be operated to Solukhumbu-Lukla from Manthali airport in Ramechhap district in the near future. The Solukhumbu-Lukla flight used to be operated from Kathmandu before this.

Director General at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Pradeep Adhikari said CAAN has decided to operate flights to Solukhumbu-Lukla from Manthali airport in the near future and works related to expansion and construction of other infrastructures are under way at the Manthali airport for this purpose.

The private sector airlines are also preparing to start operating flights in the Ramechhap-Lukla route from September 25.

CAAN said expansion and construction works have been expedited at the Manthali airport for upgrading it and readying the facilities and services required to cater to the passengers in this route who are largely foreign travelers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal