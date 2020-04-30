General

Nepali migrant workers, who were stranded in various border towns in India due to the lockdown, are returning home today after one month.

Some 2,000 Nepalis had been living in quarantine in Jhulaghat, Dharchula and Pithouragadh towns in India after the border between Nepal and India was sealed off following the enforcement of lockdown by both countries.

Chief District Officer of Baitadi, Ananda Poudel said 837 Nepalis are entering the district through Jhulaghat transit point. Similarly, 1061 people were entering via Dharchula transit point, according to Darchula’s CDO Yadunath Poudel.

Both chief district officers said Nepalis living in quarantine in various towns of India who want to return home would be allowed to come home. The returnees will be asked to maintain social distance and their health would be examined upon arrival. They will also be put into quarantine for 14 days before subjecting them to rapid diagnostic test (RDT).

Source: National News Agency Nepal