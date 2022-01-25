General

The weather is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country due to the partial influence of the westerly low pressure system, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The Division has urged people to be safe from cold and adopt the necessary protection and precaution as there is possibility of light rain at a few places of the hilly region and light snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It is partly cloudy in the federal capital, Kathmandu, although there was sun with the sky somewhat clearing in the late morning today.

Meteorologists at the Division said the weather has comparatively improved today than yesterday. It will take some days more for the weather to improve completely.

The weather will be cloudy with chances of light rain at few places beyond the afternoon today.

According to the Division, although the weather will be somewhat clear towards the morning, it will become cloudy again with chances of light rain towards the afternoon for some days more.

It is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region and partly cloudy in the rest of the parts of the country at present. There is the possibility of light rain at a few places of the hilly region and light snowfall at few places of the high hilly and mountainous region.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly parts and partly cloudy in the rest of the country tonight. It will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tomorrow, Wednesday, as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal