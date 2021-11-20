General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province and Maoist Centre leader Trilochan Bhatta has said that unification of the communist parties in Nepal did not last long due to some leaders' self-praising trends.

Addressing the first ward conference of the CPN (Maoist Centre) at Budar in Jorayal Rural Municipality-2 on Saturday, Bhatta, also the Joint In-Charge of the party's Sudurpaschim Province, argued that unification of the Maoist Centre and UML could not be continued due to some leaders despite the people's wishes.

The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) did not remain undivided due to some leaders' attitude to see oneself powerful and rest of the others powerless, Bhatta said referring to the unsuccessful unification bid of the Maoist Centre and UML.

On the occasion, he claimed that Maoist Centre once again would emerge as the single largest political party in the country like that of 2008."Now, we have worked as per the people's aspirations in all sectors. No one can prevent the Maoist Centre party from becoming the largest party in the country like that of 2008," he said.

Bhatta was of the confidence that people would support the Maoist party again since the party made huge contributions to bring about drastic changes in the nation.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the Sudurpaschim Province Government has worked in the development sectors that are visible by the citizens there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal