Ministry of Health and Population has announced to take action against the private hospitals if they charge high fees on COVID-19 patients for their treatment.

The Ministry’s statement comes at a time when some private hospitals were found charging exorbitant fees from the patients.

Assistant Spokesperson of the Ministry Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari on Wednesday said that such hospitals would be punished on the basis of complaints received at the Ministry and local administration.

The Ministry’s serious attention was drawn to the act of giving unwanted stress and aggravating problems instead of extending services to one another in this time of pandemic, according to the statement released by Adhikari.

The Ministry has also warned to the wrongdoers not to carry out such activities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal