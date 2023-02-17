General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region of Province 1 today while it wlll be partly cloudy to generally fair in the rest of the regions. The Westerly wind has partial impact in the country at present.

Similarly, Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Lumbini provinces will have partly cloudy while the remaining parts of the country will have clear weather, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

Also, some of high hilly and mountainous areas of the Province 1 will witness light snowfall. The hilly areas of the country will see partly cloudy, and the remaining parts will have clear weather, said the Division.

Source: National News Agency Nepal