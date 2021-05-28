Key Issues

The Ministry of Finance has analyzed that some public enterprises lacking efficiency and productivity have added financial burden to the government. These enterprises have created financial burden due to lack of financial transparency and economic discipline, said the Ministry.v

Forty four public enterprise related to industry, trade, public and social services, livelihood and financial sector have a mixed economic and financial status, according to a reported entitled ‘annual status review of public enterprises, 2078’ published by the Ministry on Friday.v

Twenty five public corporations including Food Management and Trading Company Limited, Bishal Bazar Company Limited, Rastriya Beema Sansthan and Rastriya Beema Company Limited have failed to have their audit done, according to the report.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal