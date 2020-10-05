Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A man has been arrested on the charge of beating his father to death. Dil Bahadur Basnet,60, a resident of Doholi in ward no. 4 of Isma rural municipality died this morning.

He was reportedly physically assaulted by his son Anil at their home yesterday evening. Basnet was rushed to the Tamghas hospital with serious injuries to his chest and face. He was then referred to Palpa Mission hospital, which referred him to Prabas hospital. However, Prabas hospital referred him to the State hospital Butwal. As he was taken from one hospital to another, he succumbed to his injuries at around 4:00 am this morning.

Meanwhile, the accused Anil has escaped and a search is being carried out to nab him, said information officer of the District Police Office, Janak Raj Pantha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal