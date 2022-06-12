Key Issues, politics

Neeraj (Ajay) Sah Sonar of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has won the post of the chief of District Coordination Committee, Parsa. A joint candidate of JSP and CPN (UML), Sonar won the post with a slim margin of two votes.

Sonar got 15 votes while his nearest rival Saroj Chaurasia, the joint candidate of the Nepali Congress and the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party got 13 votes.

Similarly, UML's Puran Sah won the post of deputy chief with a total of 15 votes while his nearest rival Kumari Soni of the Nepali Congress got 13 votes.

The JSP-UML alliance has contested the election for the leadership of the DCC and the candidates of the alliance have won all the posts.

In the nine-member DCC Parsa, three members from JSP and four members from UML have won. ---

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS