General

Nepali Congress Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi has urged the party leadership to resolve the dispute on active membership first and advance the process for holding the convention in Dadeldhura district.

Vice President Nidhi wrote a letter to the party President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday and urged him to solve the dispute on distribution of active membership at ward level in the district as it was also his (President's) district.

Nidhi showed concern why the convention date was fixed in Dadeldhura unilaterally -without coordination and cooperation from district working committee of the party. "It is inappropriate to hold convention and election without solving the serious dispute on active membership. I kindly request the President to direct the concerned leaders and committees to advance the convention process by resolving the disputed issue," Nidhi wrote in the letter.

Nidhi wrote the letter to President Deuba after the election officer in the district fixed the ward convention in Dadeldhura on September 9 amidst disagreement of the district working committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal