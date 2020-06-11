legal-Judicial

Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the Soti murder that had occurred three weeks back. The incident had occurred at Chaurajahari Municipality-8 of RukumPaschim. The arrested ones are GhamandaMalla, BishnuMalla and Sabin Pun from Ward No 8 of Chaurajahari Municipality-8, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Thag Bahadur KC in the District Police Office.

Among three, two are those absconding after the incident and accused by the victims’ side too, and another one was held after investigation.

With the latest arrest of the absconding ones, the police have reached the investigation in final stage. Earlier, the police had arrested 25 persons in course of the investigation.

The District Police Office, RukumPaschim, has informed that all of them were kept in detention and investigation was intensified.

Source: National News Agency Nepal